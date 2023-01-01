Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Meatball subs in
Highland
/
Highland
/
Meatball Subs
Highland restaurants that serve meatball subs
Langel's Pizza - Highland
2833 Highway Ave, Highland
No reviews yet
Homemade Italian Meatball Sandwich
$12.50
More about Langel's Pizza - Highland
PIZZA
State Line Pizza - Highland
9521 Indianapolis Blvd, Highland
Avg 4.2
(47 reviews)
Meatball Sandwich
$8.75
Three meatballs in marinara on an Italian bun
More about State Line Pizza - Highland
