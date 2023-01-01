Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Highland

Highland restaurants
Highland restaurants that serve tacos

Langel's Pizza - Highland

2833 Highway Ave, Highland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pizza of the Month - Taco$15.95
More about Langel's Pizza - Highland
Boss Man Tacos

8845 Indianapolis Blvd, Highland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PUFFY TACO$3.70
A SAN ANTONIO FAVORITE. PUFFY TACO SHELL WITH BEEF, LETTUCE, TOMATO AND CHEESE
TRADITIONAL TACO DINNER$9.25
Choose any 2 Traditional or Boss Tacos. Upcharge for the Boss Tacos.
Meals are served with Rice + Beans.
20 oz fountain drink included.
STEAK TACO SALAD$10.75
More about Boss Man Tacos

