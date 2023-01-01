Tacos in Highland
Highland restaurants that serve tacos
More about Langel's Pizza - Highland
Langel's Pizza - Highland
2833 Highway Ave, Highland
|Pizza of the Month - Taco
|$15.95
More about Boss Man Tacos
Boss Man Tacos
8845 Indianapolis Blvd, Highland
|PUFFY TACO
|$3.70
A SAN ANTONIO FAVORITE. PUFFY TACO SHELL WITH BEEF, LETTUCE, TOMATO AND CHEESE
|TRADITIONAL TACO DINNER
|$9.25
Choose any 2 Traditional or Boss Tacos. Upcharge for the Boss Tacos.
Meals are served with Rice + Beans.
20 oz fountain drink included.
|STEAK TACO SALAD
|$10.75