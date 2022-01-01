Go
Highland Kitchen is a family-owned neighborhood restaurant and bar located “up the hill” in the heart of Somerville.

Black Bean Veggie Burger$13.00
Made with Quinoa , Sweet Potatoes
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, jack cheese,.
Ricotta and Mozzarella Fritters$11.00
made with Eggs & Flour. Chile Honey Dipping Sauce on the Side
Mac and Cheese$5.00
Shaved Kale & Brussels$10.00
Tossed in Lemon vinaigrette , with Hazelnuts, Pecorino-Romano , Pears 7 Pommegranites
Nut Allergy
Blackened Catfish Po'Boy$16.00
Dusted in Creole Spices & Seared,
served on french bread with lettuce tomato , pickles & Remoulade
Cuban Reuben$16.00
Corned Beef , Smoked Pork , Swiss , pickles , saurkraut , & Russian Dressing
Spicy Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Warning ! Super Spicy , served with lettuce , pickles , & Ranch Dressing
Buffalo Fried Brussel Sprouts$9.00
Served with Blue Cheese Dressing on the Side.
dairy / gluten allergy
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Served with lettuce , pickles & Ranch Dressing
Highland Cheese Burger$16.00
Two -4oz Flat Patty served with Shredded lettuce, Carmalized Onions , Seven Hills Sauce, and choice of American or Cheddar Cheese.
Add bacon $3
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

150 Highland Ave

Somerville MA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Curry Express

No reviews yet

We offer fast casual Indian, Indo-Chinese dishes.

Sarma Restaurant

No reviews yet

Sarma is restaurant and bar where food, drink and music come together in a vibrant celebration of the good things in life. Modeled after the traditional meyhanes of Turkey, the menu is a large selection of small plates ( meze ) that are designed to be shared alongside food-friendly cocktails, craft beers or a glass of wine from a small but carefully selected list. Chef Cassie mostly stays true to Mediterranean flavors but she draws inspiration from places she visits and people she meets and then blends her experiences into a style of cooking that is uniquely her own. Her goal is to strike a balance between the familiar and the unknown. Either way, she respects the fundamental flavor profiles that got her attention in the first place, so the food tastes exciting and modern, but authentic.

Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Handcrafted snacks, sandwiches, authentic meat & 3 trays and Market available Wenesday-Sunday in historic Winter Hill Neighborhood

Lemon Thai Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

