Highland Kitchen
Highland Kitchen is a family-owned neighborhood restaurant and bar located “up the hill” in the heart of Somerville.
150 Highland Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
150 Highland Ave
Somerville MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Curry Express
We offer fast casual Indian, Indo-Chinese dishes.
Sarma Restaurant
Sarma is restaurant and bar where food, drink and music come together in a vibrant celebration of the good things in life. Modeled after the traditional meyhanes of Turkey, the menu is a large selection of small plates ( meze ) that are designed to be shared alongside food-friendly cocktails, craft beers or a glass of wine from a small but carefully selected list. Chef Cassie mostly stays true to Mediterranean flavors but she draws inspiration from places she visits and people she meets and then blends her experiences into a style of cooking that is uniquely her own. Her goal is to strike a balance between the familiar and the unknown. Either way, she respects the fundamental flavor profiles that got her attention in the first place, so the food tastes exciting and modern, but authentic.
Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company
Handcrafted snacks, sandwiches, authentic meat & 3 trays and Market available Wenesday-Sunday in historic Winter Hill Neighborhood
Lemon Thai Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!