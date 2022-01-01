Highland bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Highland restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Highland

The Weal Inn image

 

The Weal Inn

2933 E Highland Rd, Highland Charter Twp

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
3 Pcs Cod Dinner$9.95
Three pieces of our golden brown, in-house beer battered fish, served with French fries, a side of slaw, tartar sauce, and a dinner roll
THE WEAL BURGER 1/2 lb.$6.75
An old favorite. The classic ½ lb. Weal Burger. On a Brioche Bun
Choice of Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickle - Served w/ Chips.
Reuben$7.49
½ lb hot corned beef with swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing, served on grilled rye bread
More about The Weal Inn
Dukes of Highland image

 

Dukes of Highland

1200 S Milford Road, Highland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Strips$10.00
Hand battered and served with celery sticks.
House Salad$4.00
Breadsticks$4.00
More about Dukes of Highland
The LIFT image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

The LIFT

786 West Highland Rd, Highland

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The LIFT Sliders$10.99
Four miniature ground beef hamburgers topped with grilled onion, pickles, and American cheese served with seasoned homemade chips.
If you would like to upgrade your side please indicate below.
14" Round$11.99
Baked with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese. 8 Slices
Buffalo Chicken$10.99
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Breast tossed in buffalo sauce topped with cheddar cheese,
tomatoes, romaine lettuce with a drizzle of ranch
More about The LIFT

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Highland

Chicken Tenders

Sliders

Map

More near Highland to explore

Fenton

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

West Bloomfield

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Clarkston

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

White Lake

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Waterford

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Walled Lake

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston