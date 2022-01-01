Highland bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Highland
More about The Weal Inn
The Weal Inn
2933 E Highland Rd, Highland Charter Twp
|Popular items
|3 Pcs Cod Dinner
|$9.95
Three pieces of our golden brown, in-house beer battered fish, served with French fries, a side of slaw, tartar sauce, and a dinner roll
|THE WEAL BURGER 1/2 lb.
|$6.75
An old favorite. The classic ½ lb. Weal Burger. On a Brioche Bun
Choice of Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickle - Served w/ Chips.
|Reuben
|$7.49
½ lb hot corned beef with swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing, served on grilled rye bread
More about Dukes of Highland
Dukes of Highland
1200 S Milford Road, Highland
|Popular items
|Chicken Strips
|$10.00
Hand battered and served with celery sticks.
|House Salad
|$4.00
|Breadsticks
|$4.00
More about The LIFT
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
The LIFT
786 West Highland Rd, Highland
|Popular items
|The LIFT Sliders
|$10.99
Four miniature ground beef hamburgers topped with grilled onion, pickles, and American cheese served with seasoned homemade chips.
If you would like to upgrade your side please indicate below.
|14" Round
|$11.99
Baked with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese. 8 Slices
|Buffalo Chicken
|$10.99
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Breast tossed in buffalo sauce topped with cheddar cheese,
tomatoes, romaine lettuce with a drizzle of ranch