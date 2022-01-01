Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bratwurst in
Highland
/
Highland
/
Bratwurst
Highland restaurants that serve bratwurst
Dukes of Highland
1200 S Milford Road, Highland
No reviews yet
Bratwurst
$13.00
More about Dukes of Highland
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
The LIFT
786 West Highland Rd, Highland
Avg 4.5
(2 reviews)
Pierogis & Bratwurst
$13.99
Pierogis grilled with onion & bratwurst grilled with sauerkraut
More about The LIFT
