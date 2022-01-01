Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Caesar salad in
Highland
/
Highland
/
Caesar Salad
Highland restaurants that serve caesar salad
PIZZA
Highland House Restaurant
2630 E Highland Rd, Highland
Avg 4.4
(828 reviews)
MED Caesar Salad
$21.00
Fresh romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese and house made crotons ( Feeds. 6-8)
More about Highland House Restaurant
Dukes of Highland
1200 S Milford Road, Highland
No reviews yet
Caesar Salad
$9.00
More about Dukes of Highland
