Chicken sandwiches in Highland

Highland restaurants
Highland restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Highland House Restaurant image

PIZZA

Highland House Restaurant

2630 E Highland Rd, Highland

Avg 4.4 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Crispy fried chicken breast with Pickles, bufflao sauce, lettuce and French Fries.
More about Highland House Restaurant
Dukes of Highland image

 

Dukes of Highland

1200 S Milford Road, Highland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.00
More about Dukes of Highland
The LIFT image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

The LIFT

786 West Highland Rd, Highland

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Jack Chicken Sandwich$11.99
A seasoned chicken breast broiled and topped with apple jack glaze, cheddar cheese, bacon, arcadian lettuce, tomato and granny smith apple slices on a pretzel bun served with seasoned French fries
More about The LIFT

