Chili in Highland

Highland restaurants
Highland restaurants that serve chili

Highland House Restaurant image

PIZZA

Highland House Restaurant

2630 E Highland Rd, Highland

Avg 4.4 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Loaded Chili$7.00
Bowl Chili$6.00
More about Highland House Restaurant
Dukes of Highland image

 

Duke's of Highland

1200 S Milford Road, Highland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili
More about Duke's of Highland

