Fried pickles in Highland

Highland restaurants that serve fried pickles
Duke's of Highland
1200 S Milford Road, Highland
No reviews yet
Fried Pickles
$8.00
More about Duke's of Highland
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
The LIFT
786 West Highland Rd, Highland
Avg 4.5
(2 reviews)
Appetizer | Deep-Fried Pickles
$7.99
More about The LIFT
