Fried pickles in Highland

Highland restaurants
Toast

Highland restaurants that serve fried pickles

Dukes of Highland image

 

Duke's of Highland

1200 S Milford Road, Highland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Pickles$8.00
More about Duke's of Highland
The LIFT image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

The LIFT

786 West Highland Rd, Highland

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Appetizer | Deep-Fried Pickles$7.99
More about The LIFT

