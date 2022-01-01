Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Garlic bread in
Highland
/
Highland
/
Garlic Bread
Highland restaurants that serve garlic bread
Dukes of Highland
1200 S Milford Road, Highland
No reviews yet
Garlic Bread Basket
$2.00
More about Dukes of Highland
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
The LIFT
786 West Highland Rd, Highland
Avg 4.5
(2 reviews)
Ex Garlic Bread Points
$1.00
More about The LIFT
