Greek salad in Highland

Highland restaurants
Highland restaurants that serve greek salad

Highland House Restaurant image

PIZZA

Highland House Restaurant

2630 E Highland Rd, Highland

Avg 4.4 (828 reviews)
Takeout
LARGE Greek Salad$33.00
Fresh lettuce with grape tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, sliced red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, sliced beets, and yellow peppers ( Feeds 10-15)
MED Greek Salad$30.00
Fresh lettuce with grape tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, sliced red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, sliced beets, and yellow peppers ( Feeds 6-8)
More about Highland House Restaurant
Dukes of Highland image

 

Dukes of Highland

1200 S Milford Road, Highland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$9.00
More about Dukes of Highland

