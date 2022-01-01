Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Highland

Go
Highland restaurants
Toast

Highland restaurants that serve patty melts

The Weal Inn image

 

The Weal Inn

2933 E Highland Rd, Highland Charter Twp

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PATTY MELT 1/2 lb.$6.95
½ lb Beef Patty Served on marbled rye bread with grilled onions and swiss cheese. Served w/ Chips.
More about The Weal Inn
Dukes of Highland image

 

Dukes of Highland

1200 S Milford Road, Highland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Patty Melt$11.00
More about Dukes of Highland

Browse other tasty dishes in Highland

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Chips And Salsa

Sliders

Cheesecake

Fish And Chips

Chicken Salad

French Fries

Map

More near Highland to explore

Fenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

West Bloomfield

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Clarkston

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

White Lake

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Walled Lake

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Waterford

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston