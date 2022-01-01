Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Patty melts in
Highland
/
Highland
/
Patty Melts
Highland restaurants that serve patty melts
The Weal Inn
2933 E Highland Rd, Highland Charter Twp
No reviews yet
PATTY MELT 1/2 lb.
$6.95
½ lb Beef Patty Served on marbled rye bread with grilled onions and swiss cheese. Served w/ Chips.
More about The Weal Inn
Dukes of Highland
1200 S Milford Road, Highland
No reviews yet
Patty Melt
$11.00
More about Dukes of Highland
Browse other tasty dishes in Highland
Tacos
Mac And Cheese
Chips And Salsa
Sliders
Cheesecake
Fish And Chips
Chicken Salad
French Fries
More near Highland to explore
Fenton
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Brighton
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Novi
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
West Bloomfield
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Clarkston
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
White Lake
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Walled Lake
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Waterford
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(87 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(260 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(397 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(536 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(513 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston