Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Highland

Go
Highland restaurants
Toast

Highland restaurants that serve pork chops

Highland House Restaurant image

PIZZA

Highland House Restaurant

2630 E Highland Rd, Highland

Avg 4.4 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Chops$20.00
Two 8 oz grilled center cut pork chops.
More about Highland House Restaurant
Dukes of Highland image

 

Dukes of Highland

1200 S Milford Road, Highland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Chops$14.00
More about Dukes of Highland

Browse other tasty dishes in Highland

Chicken Tenders

Reuben

Chicken Salad

Coleslaw

Sliders

Patty Melts

Cheesecake

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Highland to explore

Fenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

West Bloomfield

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Walled Lake

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Clarkston

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Waterford

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

White Lake

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (554 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston