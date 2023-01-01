Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sirloin steaks in Highland

Highland restaurants
Highland restaurants that serve sirloin steaks

Dukes of Highland image

 

Duke's of Highland

1200 S Milford Road, Highland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sirloin Steak$20.00
More about Duke's of Highland
The LIFT image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

The LIFT

786 West Highland Rd, Highland

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
6oz Sirloin Steak$15.99
6oz Sirloin Steak wrapped in Bacon with your choice of soup, salad, or coleslaw, starch side, and veg of the day
More about The LIFT

