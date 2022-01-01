Spaghetti in Highland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Highland restaurants that serve spaghetti
PIZZA
Highland House Restaurant
2630 E Highland Rd, Highland
Avg 4.4
(828 reviews)
Spaghetti
$14.00
With marinara or meat sauce.
SD Spaghetti
$4.00
More about Highland House Restaurant
Dukes of Highland
1200 S Milford Road, Highland
No reviews yet
Kid Spaghetti
$5.00
More about Dukes of Highland
