Tacos in Highland
Highland restaurants that serve tacos
More about The Weal Inn
The Weal Inn
2933 E Highland Rd, Highland Charter Twp
|Hard Taco
|$1.00
|Soft Taco
|$1.50
More about Highland House Restaurant
PIZZA
Highland House Restaurant
2630 E Highland Rd, Highland
|Fish Tacos
|$14.00
Grilled seasonal fish , cabbage and fresh pico topped with our bang-bang sauce in a corn tortilla. (3 tacos)
More about Dukes of Highland
Dukes of Highland
1200 S Milford Road, Highland
|Taco Salad
|$9.00
|One Hard Taco
|$2.50
|One Soft Taco
|$3.00
More about The LIFT
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
The LIFT
786 West Highland Rd, Highland
|Fish Taco
|$11.99
Three cod soft shell tacos topped with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and cheddar cheese with tartar sauce on the side
|Florida Grouper Tacos
|$14.99
3 soft tortillas cajun grouper tacos topped with cabbage medley guacamole, and Pico de Gallo
If you would like to upgrade your side please indicate below.
|Baja Chicken Tacos
|$10.99
Three soft shell tacos with pulled hickory smoked chicken breast topped with arcadian lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and cheddar jack cheese. Salsa and sour cream on the side