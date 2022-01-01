Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Highland

Highland restaurants
Highland restaurants that serve tacos

The Weal Inn image

 

The Weal Inn

2933 E Highland Rd, Highland Charter Twp

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hard Taco$1.00
Soft Taco$1.50
More about The Weal Inn
Highland House Restaurant image

PIZZA

Highland House Restaurant

2630 E Highland Rd, Highland

Avg 4.4 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$14.00
Grilled seasonal fish , cabbage and fresh pico topped with our bang-bang sauce in a corn tortilla. (3 tacos)
More about Highland House Restaurant
Dukes of Highland image

 

Dukes of Highland

1200 S Milford Road, Highland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$9.00
One Hard Taco$2.50
One Soft Taco$3.00
More about Dukes of Highland
The LIFT image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

The LIFT

786 West Highland Rd, Highland

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Taco$11.99
Three cod soft shell tacos topped with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and cheddar cheese with tartar sauce on the side
Florida Grouper Tacos$14.99
3 soft tortillas cajun grouper tacos topped with cabbage medley guacamole, and Pico de Gallo
If you would like to upgrade your side please indicate below.
Baja Chicken Tacos$10.99
Three soft shell tacos with pulled hickory smoked chicken breast topped with arcadian lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and cheddar jack cheese. Salsa and sour cream on the side
More about The LIFT

