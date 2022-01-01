Highland Park restaurants you'll love
Ruby of Siam - Highland Park
1849 2nd St, Highland Park
|#23 S - Tomyum
|$4.99
Hot and sour soup with lemongrass and straw mushrooms.
|#1 Satay
|$10.99
6 pieces. Grilled with a side of peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
|#46 Pad Thai
|$11.99
Stir-fried noodles with tofu, bean sprouts, egg, ground peanuts & green onions
BWB Shakes
586 Roger Williams Ave, Highland Park
|Merkts Cheddar Fries
|$6.00
Our house fries covered in Merkts Cheddar Cheese
|Mediterranean Falafel Bowl
|$12.00
Starting with a bed of romaine lettuce, saffron basmati rice, house made hummus, Jerusalem salad with 3 falafels and topped with tahini sauce and harissa.
|Kids Burger Meal
|$6.00
Single patty smash burger served with fries
Cafe Dacha
675 Cental Ave, Highland Park
|Chicken Tapaka
|$18.00
|Lamb Shashlik
|$22.00
|Ukrainian Borscht
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Judy's Pizza
1855 Deerfield Road, Highland Park
|Vanilla Cake Jar by Sweet Thing Bake Shop
|$6.00
6 layers of fluffy vanilla cake and vanilla buttercream
|Chicken Strips
|$9.99
Breaded and fried chicken strips. Comes with your choice of sauce. Side includes 5 pieces and a platter includes 10.
|Chicken Wings
|$9.99
Breaded and fried spicy wings. Comes with your choice of sauce. Side includes 5 pieces and a platter includes 10.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS
Michael's Grill & Salad Bar
1879 2nd St, Highland Park
|Hot Dog
|$3.89
Our classic steamed hot dog, built to order.
"Chicago Style" = Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Pepper & Celery Salt
"Everything" = Chicago Style + Sauerkraut
|Caesar Wrap
|$7.99
Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, and housemade seasoned croutons chopped and tossed with Caesar dressing. Wrapped in choice of warmed tortilla
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Grilled double lobe chicken breast, grilled on a sesame bun, dip it in sauce if you would like, and you choose the toppings
"Everything" = Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickle
Bright Bowls
777 CENTRAL AVE 1A, Highland park
|Golden Coast
|$14.00
Base: banana, mango, pineapple, vanilla vegan protein. Sprinkles: bright granola, dragon fruit. Swirls: pitaya, spirulina, coconut yogurt *Our Bright Granola and Bright Butter contain NUTS: almonds, pistachios, cashews and pecans
|Straight Up Greens
|$13.00
Base: banana, pineapple, spinach, avocado, matcha, mint. Sprinkles: bright granola, kiwi, blueberries. Swirls: spirulina, blue spirulina, and coconut yogurt. *Our Bright Granola and Bright Butter contain NUTS: almonds, pistachios, cashews and pecans
|Blue-tiful
|$13.00
It's BLUE! Base: Banana, pineapple, spinach, califlower, blue spirulna, vegan vanilla protein Swirls: Unsweetened coconut yogurt, blue spirulina, Sprinkles: Strawberries, blueberries, goji berries, Bright Granola *Our Bright Granola and Bright Butter contain NUTS: almonds, pistachios, cashews and pecans
TACOS
Ravinia Brewing Company
582 Roger Williams Ave, Highland Park
|MUG CLUB 2022 REGISTRATION
|$125.00
2022 Mug Club Registrations have begun. A limited amount of registrations will be available with preference given to 2021 members. For full benefits and rules please visit:
https://www.raviniabrewingcompany.com/index.php/highland-park-taproom-2/mug-club
NOTE: YOUR REGISTRATION WILL NOT BE COMPLETE UNTIL YOU FILL OUT THE 2022 REGISTRATION FORM AT THE LINK ABOVE.
|Burrito
|$11.00
Burrito filled with beans, rice, pico, cheese, sour cream and your choice of meat (or veg).
|Chopped Salad- Main
|$11.00
Fresh flavors shine in this mouth-watering chopped salad of charred jicama, green beans, corn, avocado, tortilla strips, queso fresco, and Chef’s famous ranchero dressing.
Add cilantro lime grilled chicken (or other meat)
NEW YORK SLICES
1843 Second Street, Highland Park
|Large 16" Cheese Pizza
|$9.95
The Summer Inn
1850 2nd St. Suite 110, Highland Park