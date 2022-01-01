Highland Park restaurants you'll love

Highland Park restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Highland Park

Highland Park's top cuisines

Pizza
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Thai
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Highland Park restaurants

Ruby of Siam - Highland Park image

 

Ruby of Siam - Highland Park

1849 2nd St, Highland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#23 S - Tomyum$4.99
Hot and sour soup with lemongrass and straw mushrooms.
#1 Satay$10.99
6 pieces. Grilled with a side of peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
#46 Pad Thai$11.99
Stir-fried noodles with tofu, bean sprouts, egg, ground peanuts & green onions
BWB Shakes image

 

BWB Shakes

586 Roger Williams Ave, Highland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Merkts Cheddar Fries$6.00
Our house fries covered in Merkts Cheddar Cheese
Mediterranean Falafel Bowl$12.00
Starting with a bed of romaine lettuce, saffron basmati rice, house made hummus, Jerusalem salad with 3 falafels and topped with tahini sauce and harissa.
Kids Burger Meal$6.00
Single patty smash burger served with fries
Cafe Dacha image

 

Cafe Dacha

675 Cental Ave, Highland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tapaka$18.00
Lamb Shashlik$22.00
Ukrainian Borscht
Judy's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Judy's Pizza

1855 Deerfield Road, Highland Park

Avg 4.5 (306 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vanilla Cake Jar by Sweet Thing Bake Shop$6.00
6 layers of fluffy vanilla cake and vanilla buttercream
Chicken Strips$9.99
Breaded and fried chicken strips. Comes with your choice of sauce. Side includes 5 pieces and a platter includes 10.
Chicken Wings$9.99
Breaded and fried spicy wings. Comes with your choice of sauce. Side includes 5 pieces and a platter includes 10.
Michael's Grill & Salad Bar image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

Michael's Grill & Salad Bar

1879 2nd St, Highland Park

Avg 4.7 (3786 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hot Dog$3.89
Our classic steamed hot dog, built to order.
"Chicago Style" = Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Pepper & Celery Salt
"Everything" = Chicago Style + Sauerkraut
Caesar Wrap$7.99
Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, and housemade seasoned croutons chopped and tossed with Caesar dressing. Wrapped in choice of warmed tortilla
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Grilled double lobe chicken breast, grilled on a sesame bun, dip it in sauce if you would like, and you choose the toppings
"Everything" = Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickle
Bright Bowls image

 

Bright Bowls

777 CENTRAL AVE 1A, Highland park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Golden Coast$14.00
Base: banana, mango, pineapple, vanilla vegan protein. Sprinkles: bright granola, dragon fruit. Swirls: pitaya, spirulina, coconut yogurt *Our Bright Granola and Bright Butter contain NUTS: almonds, pistachios, cashews and pecans
Straight Up Greens$13.00
Base: banana, pineapple, spinach, avocado, matcha, mint. Sprinkles: bright granola, kiwi, blueberries. Swirls: spirulina, blue spirulina, and coconut yogurt. *Our Bright Granola and Bright Butter contain NUTS: almonds, pistachios, cashews and pecans
Blue-tiful$13.00
It's BLUE! Base: Banana, pineapple, spinach, califlower, blue spirulna, vegan vanilla protein Swirls: Unsweetened coconut yogurt, blue spirulina, Sprinkles: Strawberries, blueberries, goji berries, Bright Granola *Our Bright Granola and Bright Butter contain NUTS: almonds, pistachios, cashews and pecans
Ravinia Brewing Company image

TACOS

Ravinia Brewing Company

582 Roger Williams Ave, Highland Park

Avg 4.6 (297 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
MUG CLUB 2022 REGISTRATION$125.00
2022 Mug Club Registrations have begun. A limited amount of registrations will be available with preference given to 2021 members. For full benefits and rules please visit:
https://www.raviniabrewingcompany.com/index.php/highland-park-taproom-2/mug-club
NOTE: YOUR REGISTRATION WILL NOT BE COMPLETE UNTIL YOU FILL OUT THE 2022 REGISTRATION FORM AT THE LINK ABOVE.
Burrito$11.00
Burrito filled with beans, rice, pico, cheese, sour cream and your choice of meat (or veg).
Chopped Salad- Main$11.00
Fresh flavors shine in this mouth-watering chopped salad of charred jicama, green beans, corn, avocado, tortilla strips, queso fresco, and Chef’s famous ranchero dressing.
Add cilantro lime grilled chicken (or other meat)
NEW YORK SLICES image

 

NEW YORK SLICES

1843 Second Street, Highland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Large 16" Cheese Pizza$9.95
Restaurant banner

 

The Summer Inn

1850 2nd St. Suite 110, Highland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Map

Map

