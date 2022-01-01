Asian salad in Highland Park
Highland Park restaurants that serve asian salad
Garasi
431 Temple Avenue, Highland Park
|BANK LANE ASIAN SALAD
|$13.00
baby kale, belgium endive, red peppers, walnuts, crispy rice noodles, sesame vinaigrette
Michael's Grill & Salad Bar
1879 2nd St, Highland Park
|Asian Salad
|$11.99
Shredded iceberg lettuce, bok choy, broccoli, red pepper, sugar snap peas, scallions, crispy rice noodles and homemade fried wonton strips, served with our housemade asian dressing.