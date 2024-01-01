Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Baklava in
Highland Park
/
Highland Park
/
Baklava
Highland Park restaurants that serve baklava
BACKYARD GRILL
1825 2nd St, Highland Park
No reviews yet
BAKLAVA
$5.00
More about BACKYARD GRILL
Mizrahi Grill - 300 Skokie Valley Rd
300 Skokie Valley Road, Highland Park
No reviews yet
Baklava
$3.99
More about Mizrahi Grill - 300 Skokie Valley Rd
