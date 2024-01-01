Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baklava in Highland Park

Highland Park restaurants
Highland Park restaurants that serve baklava

BACKYARD GRILL

1825 2nd St, Highland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BAKLAVA$5.00
More about BACKYARD GRILL
Mizrahi Grill - 300 Skokie Valley Rd

300 Skokie Valley Road, Highland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baklava$3.99
More about Mizrahi Grill - 300 Skokie Valley Rd

