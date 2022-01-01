Cake in Highland Park
Highland Park restaurants that serve cake
More about Ruby of Siam - Highland Park
Ruby of Siam - Highland Park
1849 2nd St, Highland Park
|#11c Chive Cake
|$7.99
More about Judy's Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Judy's Pizza
1855 Deerfield Road, Highland Park
|Vanilla Cake Jar by Sweet Thing Bake Shop
|$6.00
6 layers of fluffy vanilla cake and vanilla buttercream
|Chocolate Cake Jar by Sweet Thing Bake Shop
|$6.00
6 layers of rich light-as-air cake with a decadent chocolate buttercream
More about Ravinia Brewing Company
TACOS
Ravinia Brewing Company
582 Roger Williams Ave, Highland Park
|Naughty List #957 - Cake Throwing Black Forest Stout
|$15.00
You better watch out
You better not cry
You better look out
For Santa's Black Forest pie!
He loaded it with chocolate,
Vanilla, and some cherry,
So hurry over and get a bit -
It's sure to make you merry!
*CONTAINS LACTOSE*