Cake in Highland Park

Highland Park restaurants
Highland Park restaurants that serve cake

Ruby of Siam - Highland Park image

 

Ruby of Siam - Highland Park

1849 2nd St, Highland Park

Avg 4.5 (3033 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
#11c Chive Cake$7.99
More about Ruby of Siam - Highland Park
Cafe Dacha image

 

Cafe Dacha

675 Cental Ave, Highland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Honey Cake$10.00
Wild Fish Cakes$22.00
More about Cafe Dacha
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Judy's Pizza

1855 Deerfield Road, Highland Park

Avg 4.5 (306 reviews)
Takeout
Vanilla Cake Jar by Sweet Thing Bake Shop$6.00
6 layers of fluffy vanilla cake and vanilla buttercream
Chocolate Cake Jar by Sweet Thing Bake Shop$6.00
6 layers of rich light-as-air cake with a decadent chocolate buttercream
More about Judy's Pizza
Item pic

TACOS

Ravinia Brewing Company

582 Roger Williams Ave, Highland Park

Avg 4.6 (297 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Naughty List #957 - Cake Throwing Black Forest Stout$15.00
You better watch out
You better not cry
You better look out
For Santa's Black Forest pie!
He loaded it with chocolate,
Vanilla, and some cherry,
So hurry over and get a bit -
It's sure to make you merry!
*CONTAINS LACTOSE*
More about Ravinia Brewing Company

