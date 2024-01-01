Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pitas in Highland Park

Go
Highland Park restaurants
Toast

Highland Park restaurants that serve chicken pitas

Consumer pic

 

BACKYARD GRILL

1825 2nd St, Highland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN SOUVLAKI PITA$10.50
Served on a pita with onions, tomatoes & tzatziki sauce on the side
CHICKEN BREAST PITA$10.50
Juicy chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes, pickle & mayonnaise
More about BACKYARD GRILL
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

Michael's Grill & Salad Bar

1879 2nd St, Highland Park

Avg 4.7 (3786 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sal's Chicken Pita$13.99
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, giardiniera peppers, melted feta cheese and mayo served in a warm pita pocket
More about Michael's Grill & Salad Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Highland Park

Pudding

Noodle Soup

Caesar Salad

Sliders

Green Beans

Skirt Steaks

Pies

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Highland Park to explore

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Winnetka

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Lake Bluff

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Highwood

No reviews yet

Deerfield

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Glencoe

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1968 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (408 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (203 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (539 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (259 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (949 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (424 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston