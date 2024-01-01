Chicken pitas in Highland Park
Highland Park restaurants that serve chicken pitas
More about BACKYARD GRILL
BACKYARD GRILL
1825 2nd St, Highland Park
|CHICKEN SOUVLAKI PITA
|$10.50
Served on a pita with onions, tomatoes & tzatziki sauce on the side
|CHICKEN BREAST PITA
|$10.50
Juicy chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes, pickle & mayonnaise
More about Michael's Grill & Salad Bar
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS
Michael's Grill & Salad Bar
1879 2nd St, Highland Park
|Sal's Chicken Pita
|$13.99
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, giardiniera peppers, melted feta cheese and mayo served in a warm pita pocket