Chicken sandwiches in Highland Park

Highland Park restaurants
Highland Park restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

BWB Shakes

586 Roger Williams Ave, Highland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Build your own Chicken Sandwich! Grilled or Fried? Buffalo or BBQ? Just want something simple? We've got you covered!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

Michael's Grill & Salad Bar

1879 2nd St, Highland Park

Avg 4.7 (3786 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
The Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.99
What all the fuss is about...fried chicken tenders served on a seedless bun with lettuce, onion, pickle, gardiniera peppers, mozzarella cheese, Merkt's cheddar cheese, and chipotle mayo!
Gluten Free Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.49
Grilled double lobe chicken breast, grilled on a gluten free bun, dip it in sauce if you would like, and you choose the toppings
Chicken Finger Sandwich$10.99
Our famous Chicken Fingers served on French Bread with your choice of toppings
