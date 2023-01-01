Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken soup in
Highland Park
/
Highland Park
/
Chicken Soup
Highland Park restaurants that serve chicken soup
Cafe Dacha
675 Cental Ave, Highland Park
No reviews yet
Solyanka
$11.00
More about Cafe Dacha
Mizrahi Grill - 215 Skokie Valley Rd
215 Skokie Valley Rd, Highland Park
No reviews yet
Yemenite chicken soup
$0.00
Chicken and Root Vegetable Broth with a Yemenite Blend of Spices and Herbs
More about Mizrahi Grill - 215 Skokie Valley Rd
Browse other tasty dishes in Highland Park
Sweet Potato Fries
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Salmon
Skirt Steaks
Edamame
Greek Salad
Asian Salad
Green Beans
More near Highland Park to explore
Glenview
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Winnetka
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Lake Forest
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Lake Bluff
Avg 4.7
(13 restaurants)
Deerfield
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Highwood
Avg 4.8
(9 restaurants)
Northbrook
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Wheeling
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Glencoe
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1474 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(274 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(160 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(269 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(377 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(192 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(646 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(315 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston