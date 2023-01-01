Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken teriyaki in Highland Park

Highland Park restaurants
Highland Park restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

Garasi

431 Temple Avenue, Highland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
TERIYAKI CHICKEN$22.00
proper teriyaki, leeks, pea pods, red pepper
More about Garasi
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

Michael's Grill & Salad Bar

1879 2nd St, Highland Park

Avg 4.7 (3786 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Chicken Wrap$10.99
Grilled chicken, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheddar cheese chopped and tossed with teriyaki sauce. Wrapped in choice of warmed tortilla
Teriyaki Chicken Potato$8.99
Our baked potato served with grilled, teriyaki chicken and choice of cheese
Additional toppings available
More about Michael's Grill & Salad Bar

