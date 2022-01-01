Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Highland Park

Highland Park restaurants
Highland Park restaurants that serve chicken wraps

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

Michael's Grill & Salad Bar

1879 2nd St, Highland Park

Avg 4.7 (3786 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Chicken Wrap$9.99
Grilled chicken, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheddar cheese chopped and tossed with teriyaki sauce. Wrapped in choice of warmed tortilla
California Chicken Wrap$13.99
Chicken tenders, romaine lettuce, bacon, tomato, avocado, and shredded cheddar cheese chopped and tossed with Ranch dressing. Wrapped in choice of warmed tortilla
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.99
Chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce and mixed with romaine lettuce, bacon, tomato, avocado, and shredded cheddar cheese. All chopped and tossed with Ranch dressing. Wrapped in choice of warmed tortilla
More about Michael's Grill & Salad Bar
Judy's Pizza

1220 Fredrickson Place, Highland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$6.00
More about Judy's Pizza

