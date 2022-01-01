Chicken wraps in Highland Park
Michael's Grill & Salad Bar
1879 2nd St, Highland Park
|Teriyaki Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
Grilled chicken, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheddar cheese chopped and tossed with teriyaki sauce. Wrapped in choice of warmed tortilla
|California Chicken Wrap
|$13.99
Chicken tenders, romaine lettuce, bacon, tomato, avocado, and shredded cheddar cheese chopped and tossed with Ranch dressing. Wrapped in choice of warmed tortilla
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.99
Chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce and mixed with romaine lettuce, bacon, tomato, avocado, and shredded cheddar cheese. All chopped and tossed with Ranch dressing. Wrapped in choice of warmed tortilla