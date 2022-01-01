Fried chicken sandwiches in Highland Park
Highland Park restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
More about Garasi
Garasi
431 Temple Avenue, Highland Park
|CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$16.00
sichuan chile & yuzu aioli, shredded cabbage, rice vinegar, cucumber
More about Michael's Grill & Salad Bar
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS
Michael's Grill & Salad Bar
1879 2nd St, Highland Park
|The Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
What all the fuss is about...fried chicken tenders served on a seedless bun with lettuce, onion, pickle, gardiniera peppers, mozzarella cheese, Merkt's cheddar cheese, and chipotle mayo!