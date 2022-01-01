Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Highland Park

Highland Park restaurants
Toast

Highland Park restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Garasi

431 Temple Avenue, Highland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
sichuan chile & yuzu aioli, shredded cabbage, rice vinegar, cucumber
More about Garasi
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

Michael's Grill & Salad Bar

1879 2nd St, Highland Park

Avg 4.7 (3786 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
The Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.99
What all the fuss is about...fried chicken tenders served on a seedless bun with lettuce, onion, pickle, gardiniera peppers, mozzarella cheese, Merkt's cheddar cheese, and chipotle mayo!
More about Michael's Grill & Salad Bar

