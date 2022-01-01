Garlic bread in Highland Park
Highland Park restaurants that serve garlic bread
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Judy's Pizza
1855 Deerfield Road, Highland Park
|Garlic Bread
|$3.99
6" loaf of French bread with a spread of butter, garlic, and parsley
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS
Michael's Grill & Salad Bar
1879 2nd St, Highland Park
|Garlic Bread
|$2.99
Freshly baked french bread lathered with house made garlic butter, griddled to order and served with warm marinara sauce and ranch dressing.