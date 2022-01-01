Greek salad in Highland Park
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Judy's Pizza
1855 Deerfield Road, Highland Park
|Greek Salad
|$11.99
Romaine lettuce base with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, feta cheese, and Greek dressing
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS
Michael's Grill & Salad Bar
1879 2nd St, Highland Park
|Greek Salad
|$10.99
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onion, pepperoncini, kalamata olives and feta cheese served with our housemade oregano vinaigrette