Greek salad in Highland Park

Highland Park restaurants
Highland Park restaurants that serve greek salad

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Judy's Pizza

1855 Deerfield Road, Highland Park

Avg 4.5 (306 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$11.99
Romaine lettuce base with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, feta cheese, and Greek dressing
More about Judy's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

Michael's Grill & Salad Bar

1879 2nd St, Highland Park

Avg 4.7 (3786 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$10.99
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onion, pepperoncini, kalamata olives and feta cheese served with our housemade oregano vinaigrette
More about Michael's Grill & Salad Bar

