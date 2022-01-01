Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Highland Park

Go
Highland Park restaurants
Toast

Highland Park restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Judy's Pizza

1855 Deerfield Road, Highland Park

Avg 4.5 (306 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken$11.99
Boneless chicken breast served on a Brioche bun. Includes side of french fries or garden salad.
More about Judy's Pizza
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

Michael's Grill & Salad Bar

1879 2nd St, Highland Park

Avg 4.7 (3786 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gluten Free Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.49
Grilled double lobe chicken breast, grilled on a gluten free bun, dip it in sauce if you would like, and you choose the toppings
Grilled Chicken Breast$10.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Grilled double lobe chicken breast, grilled on a sesame bun, dip it in sauce if you would like, and you choose the toppings
"Everything" = Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickle
More about Michael's Grill & Salad Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Highland Park

Garlic Bread

Chicken Sandwiches

Mozzarella Sticks

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Cake

Greek Salad

Salmon

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Highland Park to explore

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Winnetka

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Highwood

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Deerfield

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Lake Bluff

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Glencoe

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1302 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston