Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom soup in Highland Park

Go
Highland Park restaurants
Toast

Highland Park restaurants that serve mushroom soup

Cafe Dacha image

 

Cafe Dacha

675 Cental Ave, Highland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mushroom Barley Soup$11.00
More about Cafe Dacha
Consumer pic

 

Mizrahi Grill - 215 Skokie Valley Rd

215 Skokie Valley Rd, Highland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mushroom barley soup$0.00
More about Mizrahi Grill - 215 Skokie Valley Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Highland Park

Fried Rice

Asian Salad

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Skirt Steaks

Green Beans

Greek Salad

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Highland Park to explore

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Winnetka

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Lake Bluff

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Deerfield

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Highwood

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Glencoe

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1478 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (277 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (162 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (381 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (195 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (651 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (315 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston