Tacos in Highland Park

Highland Park restaurants that serve tacos

TACOS

Ravinia Brewing Company - Highland Park Taproom

582 Roger Williams Ave, Highland Park

Avg 4.6 (297 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Plate$14.00
3 hand-made corn tortillas with choice of meat.
Choose 1 type for all the same.
There is now a (2x) option below for two of the same.
Corned Beef Taco Plate$13.00
On a flour or corn shell, Corned Beef, Swiss cheese, 1000 Island, Sauerkraut, pickle.
Individual Taco$5.50
Hand-made corn tortillas with choice of fresh, delicious toppings
More about Ravinia Brewing Company - Highland Park Taproom
Garasi

431 Temple Avenue, Highland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHRIMP TACOS$18.00
More about Garasi

