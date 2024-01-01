Veggie burgers in Highland Park
Highland Park restaurants that serve veggie burgers
More about Michael's Grill & Salad Bar
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS
Michael's Grill & Salad Bar
1879 2nd St, Highland Park
|Double Veggie Burger
|$13.99
Two (2) Veggie burger patties grilled and served on our gourmet bun. Built to order!
"Everything" = Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Relish, Pickle & Sport Pepper
*our veggie burger patty contains wheat and dairy
|Veggie Burger
|$9.69
A veggie burger patty grilled and served on our gourmet bun. Built to order!
"Everything" = Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Relish, Pickle & Sport Pepper
*Our veggie patty contains dairy and gluten