Veggie burgers in Highland Park

Highland Park restaurants
Highland Park restaurants that serve veggie burgers

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

Michael's Grill & Salad Bar

1879 2nd St, Highland Park

Avg 4.7 (3786 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Double Veggie Burger$13.99
Two (2) Veggie burger patties grilled and served on our gourmet bun. Built to order!
"Everything" = Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Relish, Pickle & Sport Pepper
*our veggie burger patty contains wheat and dairy
Veggie Burger$9.69
A veggie burger patty grilled and served on our gourmet bun. Built to order!
"Everything" = Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Relish, Pickle & Sport Pepper
*Our veggie patty contains dairy and gluten
More about Michael's Grill & Salad Bar
Shaevitz Kosher Market & Uptown BBQ

710 Central Avenue, Highland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burger$9.95
More about Shaevitz Kosher Market & Uptown BBQ

