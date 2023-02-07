Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Highland Park restaurants you'll love

Highland Park restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Highland Park

Must-try Highland Park restaurants

Pink FlaminGo To Go image

 

Pink Flamingo To Go

17740 Woodward Ave, Detroit

Avg 4.7 (19 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1 Dozen Eggs$4.00
1 dozen free-range eggs. Recycled containers.
Chicken Empanada (Cold)$5.00
chicken with roasted vegetables baked in a flaky crust.
contains wheat, eggs, dairy, fish sauce (anchovies), soy.
packaged cold.
V/GF Spicy 5-Layer Vegetable Bake$12.00
layers of roasted vegetables (carrots, eggplant, squash), grilled onions and peppers and spicy green tomato sauce. V/GF, nut-free.
More about Pink Flamingo To Go
Woodward Ave Bar and Grille image

 

Woodward Ave Bar and Grille

12000 Woodward Avenue, Highland Park

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Woodward Ave Bar and Grille
Main pic

 

Tuxedo - 11745 woodward

11745 woodward, Highland Park

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Tuxedo - 11745 woodward
