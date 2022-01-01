Tap & Burger Westminster
We’re a community-based business that reflects our values of connection to place, quality of product and customer care, and we’re so happy that we’re here to share it with you!
8810 Westminster Blvd.
Location
8810 Westminster Blvd.
Westminster CO
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Akihabara Arcade
Japanese style arcade with a full bar
Pickleball Food Pub
Come in and enjoy! Featuring 8 indoor pickleball courts, ping pong, cornhole and a full bar!
CD's Wings
Come in and enjoy!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0038
Nothing Bundt Cakes