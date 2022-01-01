Go
Toast

Highland Taps & Tables

Come in and enjoy!

925 Westminster Avenue

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

925 Westminster Avenue

Hanover PA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

FIDELS PERUVIAN CHARCOAL CHICKEN

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy the best charbroiled chicken in town and much more!

The Bus Stop

No reviews yet

Happiness Served! Located at the beautiful Spring Meadows Farms, The Bus Stop is known for its amazing customer service, fun atmosphere, and out-of-this-world desserts! We love what we do and our family cannot wait to serve you so come see us and embrace the sweetness!

Maiwand Kabob - Harper's Choice

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Boomba's Kitchen

No reviews yet

A place where everybody eats!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston