Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Howell
  • /
  • Highlander Restaurant - 1200 W Grand River Ave
Banner picView gallery

Highlander Restaurant - 1200 W Grand River Ave

Open today 7:45 AM - 12:45 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1200 W Grand River Ave

Howell, MI 48843

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday7:45 am - 12:45 pm
Monday7:45 am - 12:45 pm
Tuesday7:45 am - 12:45 pm
Wednesday7:45 am - 12:45 pm
Thursday7:45 am - 12:45 pm
Friday7:45 am - 12:45 pm
Saturday7:45 am - 12:45 pm

Location

1200 W Grand River Ave, Howell MI 48843

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Twisted Sugar Bubble Bar -
orange starNo Reviews
1450 Byron Road Howell, MI 48843
View restaurantnext
Cafe Services - 460 - Hanover Insurance - Howell
orange starNo Reviews
808 N. Highlander Way Howell, MI 48843
View restaurantnext
Gus's Carryout Howell
orange star4.0 • 37
210 W Grand River Ave Howell, MI 48843
View restaurantnext
2Fogs Pub
orange starNo Reviews
118a West Grand River Avenue Howell, MI 48843
View restaurantnext
Coratti's Pizzeria
orange star4.0 • 25
316 E GRAND RIVER AVE Howell, MI 48843
View restaurantnext
Tomato Brothers
orange star4.3 • 620
3030 W Grand River Ave Howell, MI 48843
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Howell

Tomato Brothers
orange star4.3 • 620
3030 W Grand River Ave Howell, MI 48843
View restaurantnext
Gus's Carryout Howell
orange star4.0 • 37
210 W Grand River Ave Howell, MI 48843
View restaurantnext
Coratti's Pizzeria
orange star4.0 • 25
316 E GRAND RIVER AVE Howell, MI 48843
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Howell

Brighton

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Fenton

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

White Lake

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Walled Lake

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Grand Blanc

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Highlander Restaurant - 1200 W Grand River Ave

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston