Go
Toast

Highland Fried

Fried chicken, barbecue, & Tiki drinks!

1271 Cambridge Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Whole Bird$40.00
10 pieces , 3 sides, 3 biscuits , & 1 Sauce- gumbo as side $2 extra
3 Piece Fried Chicken (mix of white and dark)$15.00
Choice of 1 side, 1 biscuit & 1 sauce- gumbo as side is $2 extra
Chicken Wings$11.00
Smoked em' Fry em' tossed in choice of sauce with Blue Cheese Dressing on the side
Mac & Cheese$3.00
Half Rack St Louis Cut Pork Ribs **NoSides$16.00
Shredded Kale & Brussels Sprouts Caesar$10.00
hazelnuts, cornbread croutons, pecorino
Buttermilk Biscuits$6.00
honey butter
Nashville Hot 3 piece dinner (mix of white & dark)$16.00
tossed in the sauce , with biscuit , choice of 1 side . WARNING - VERY SPICY!
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
shredded lettuce , pickles , chile ranch and choice of 1 side
Cornbread$6.00
served with Honey Butter on the side
See full menu

Location

1271 Cambridge Street

Cambridge MA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Zuzu's Petals

No reviews yet

Wine and desserts bar

Oleana

No reviews yet

Oleana is open daily for dine-in from 5:30-10:00pm. Takeaway is available for pickup between 5:30-9:00pm on Sundays - Thursdays and between 5:30-7:00pm on Fridays and Saturdays. We look forward to seeing you!

Puritan & Company

No reviews yet

Puritan & Company serves modern American cuisine, with particular emphasis on traditional New England fare, and not without occasional excursions into other ethnic ingredients and styles. Our mainstays are ingredients sourced from farms we know and locally to the extent possible, and always a sense of fun.
Our kitchen and management team has over 45 years of combined restaurant experience from primarily the New England region. The team brings a unique mix of culinary and beverage experience together to offer quality food, local beers, and wine from independent makers worldwide.
Puritan & Company’s space is a casual and fun place to dine. We love to share our excitement about the food and wine we serve like any hosts at a dinner party. Guests and their friends should feel comfortable in our friendly and even familial environment as we make our food and guest the number one focus.

Barismo 364

No reviews yet

Barismo is a local coffee roaster that has dedicated years to sourcing the freshest quality coffee. We work tirelessly to foster transparent and sustainable direct trade relationships with the top growers, exporters, and importers in the world.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston