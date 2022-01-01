Highlands & High Bar
Located on the 71st floor of Detroit’s most iconic landmark, The GMRENCEN, Highlands boldly reimagines “top of the tower” dining with a multi-concept culinary destination that invites diners and socializers to live it up daily for any occasion. Whether you’re looking for an unforgettable dining experience, a quick drink and bite, or you’re celebrating something special, we look forward to having you.
400 Renaissance Center
Location
DETROIT MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
