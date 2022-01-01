Highlands Grill
Come in and enjoy!
GRILL
2615 George Busbee Pkwy NW • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2615 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw GA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Melting Pot
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.
Kennesaw - Boru Ramen
Ramen and Poke
I Luv Pho
Come on in and enjoy!
Tiger Sugar- Kennesaw
Come in and enjoy!