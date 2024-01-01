Nachos in Highlands
Highlands restaurants that serve nachos
Highlands Smokehouse
595 Franklin Rd, Highlands
|BBQ Nachos
|$16.00
Tortilla chips, queso, shredded cheese, your choice of protein, pico de gallo, black bean salsa, guacamole, crema, pesto, pickled onions, and pickled jalapenos
Los Vaqueros Mexican Restaurant - 30 Dillard Road
30 Dillard Road, Highlands
|Nachos Locos
|$12.00
Nachos topped with steak and cheese dip
|Nachos Supreme
|$11.00
Topped with refried beans, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, sour cream and beef or chicken
|Nacho Fajita
|$0.00
Topped with grilled bell peppers, onions, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, cheese dip and choice of meat