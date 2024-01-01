Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Highlands

Highlands restaurants
Highlands restaurants that serve nachos

Highlands Smokehouse

595 Franklin Rd, Highlands

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Nachos$16.00
Tortilla chips, queso, shredded cheese, your choice of protein, pico de gallo, black bean salsa, guacamole, crema, pesto, pickled onions, and pickled jalapenos
Los Vaqueros Mexican Restaurant - 30 Dillard Road

30 Dillard Road, Highlands

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nachos Locos$12.00
Nachos topped with steak and cheese dip
Nachos Supreme$11.00
Topped with refried beans, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, sour cream and beef or chicken
Nacho Fajita$0.00
Topped with grilled bell peppers, onions, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, cheese dip and choice of meat
