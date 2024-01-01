Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Highlands

Highlands restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Highlands Smokehouse

595 Franklin Rd, Highlands

Black Bean Taco (3)$15.00
3 Tacos with Black Bean Salsa, Cotija, Onion Strings, and Pico de Gallo. Comes with one side.
Chicken Taco (2)$14.00
2 Tacos with Chopped Chicken, Cilantro Pesto, Lettuce, and Guacamole. Comes with one side.
Pork Taco (3)$16.00
3 Tacos with Chopped Pork, Slaw, Sweet BBQ Sauce, Cotija, and Pickled Jalapeños. Comes with one side.
Los Vaqueros Mexican Restaurant - 30 Dillard Road

30 Dillard Road, Highlands

Mexican Tacos$0.00
Mexican tacos prepared with corn tortillas, choice of meat, onions and cilantro
Tacos de Birria$17.00
three corn tortillas tacos with shredded beef , topped with raw onions and cilantro served with its own beef broth.
Taco Salad$0.00
Flour tortilla shell filled with iceburg lettuce, spring mix, grilled bell peppers and onions, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole and chiptole dressing
