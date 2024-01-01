Tacos in Highlands
Highlands restaurants that serve tacos
Highlands Smokehouse
595 Franklin Rd, Highlands
|Black Bean Taco (3)
|$15.00
3 Tacos with Black Bean Salsa, Cotija, Onion Strings, and Pico de Gallo. Comes with one side.
|Chicken Taco (2)
|$14.00
2 Tacos with Chopped Chicken, Cilantro Pesto, Lettuce, and Guacamole. Comes with one side.
|Pork Taco (3)
|$16.00
3 Tacos with Chopped Pork, Slaw, Sweet BBQ Sauce, Cotija, and Pickled Jalapeños. Comes with one side.
Los Vaqueros Mexican Restaurant - 30 Dillard Road
30 Dillard Road, Highlands
|Mexican Tacos
|$0.00
Mexican tacos prepared with corn tortillas, choice of meat, onions and cilantro
|Tacos de Birria
|$17.00
three corn tortillas tacos with shredded beef , topped with raw onions and cilantro served with its own beef broth.
|Taco Salad
|$0.00
Flour tortilla shell filled with iceburg lettuce, spring mix, grilled bell peppers and onions, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole and chiptole dressing