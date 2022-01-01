Highlands restaurants you'll love
Must-try Highlands restaurants
More about Local Smoke BBQ at The Seafarer
Local Smoke BBQ at The Seafarer
1 Atlantic St, Highlands
|Popular items
|Smoked Bacon Poppers
|$10.00
Jalapeños stuffed with a Cream Cheese and Pulled Pork filling, wrapped in dry-rubbed bacon and slow-smoked. Served with BBQ Ranch dipping sauce GF
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$10.00
Slow-Smoked Pulled Pork tossed in our Carolina Sauce and served on a brioche bun. Served with Potato Chips
|Pit Fries
|$12.00
Choice of Fries topped with choice of Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken or Beef Brisket. Drizzled with our BBQ Sauce and served with BBQ Ranch dipping sauce
More about One Willow
SEAFOOD
One Willow
1 Willow st, Highlands
|Popular items
|The Willow Burger
|$15.00
10oz Chopped Beef, Cheddar, Hawaiian Bun, LTO, Fries
|Fried Calamari
|$14.00
Rhode Island Calamari, Vinegar peppers, Confit cherry tomatoes, Marinara
|Organic Salmon
|$18.00
Kimchi, Sticky Rice, Lemongrass Gastrique,
More about Off the Hook Restaurant and Bar
Off the Hook Restaurant and Bar
1 New Jersey 36, Highlands