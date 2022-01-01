Highlands 1,LLC

Go
Great Coffee, Delicious Food!

4706 14th Street NW

Popular Items

French Fries$4.00
Breakfast Sandwich on Croissant$8.00
Salmon Cake Breakfast$12.00
Salmon Cake, Eggs any Style with Grits and Toast
Big Waffle Breakfast$10.00
Belgian Waffle, Two Eggs any Style and a choice of Breakfast Meat
Chicken and Waffle$14.00
Belgian Waffle with Tender Fried Chicken Breast and Scrambled Cheesy Eggs
Grilled Lamb Chops$24.00
Served with any Two Dinner Sides of your Choice
London Broiled$12.00
Grilled Thin Sliced Steak with Caramelized Onions, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on French Roll
Chicken Melt$9.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Honey Mustard, Lettuce, and Tomato on Ciabatta
Blackened Salmon$18.00
Served with Jasmine Rice, Garlic Spinach and a Lemon Butter Caper Sauce
Brioche French Toast$12.00
Brioche French Toast with Two Eggs any Style and a choice of Breakfast Meat
4706 14th Street NW

Washington DC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
