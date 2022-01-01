Highland Distillery
Craft cocktails created with spirits made in Grand Junction, CO.
782 24 Rd
Popular Items
Location
782 24 Rd
Grand Junction CO
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Costa Vida - Grand Junction
Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0440
Nothing Bundt Cakes
PizzAmoré
Come in and enjoy!
Warehouse 25 sixty five Kitchen + Bar
Come in and enjoy a big city feel, with small town service!