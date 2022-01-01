Go
Toast

Highland Distillery

Craft cocktails created with spirits made in Grand Junction, CO.

782 24 Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Manhattan$11.00
Oryeon rye whiskey, Lyre's
Aperitif Rosso, and Fee Brother’s orange bitters, served on the rocks and garnished with Luxardo cherries
Maverick$8.00
Gin, elderflower syrup, and lemon juice, soda, garnished with an orange slice and mint leaves.
Orgeat Old Fashioned$11.00
Oryeon rye whiskey, house made almond orgeat, Elemakule Tiki bitters, served on the rocks with a serrated orange peel garnish
Garden Party Mule$8.00
Vodka, lime, and ginger beer garnished with a lime wheel, mint, and rosemary
Maroon Bell$8.00
Vodka, juniper simple syrup, and cranberry juice garnished with a lime wheel
Blarney Stone$9.00
Kiwi infused gin, cardamom syrup, lemon juice, San Pellegrino Limonata, muddled kiwi, garnished with a kiwi slice
The Big One
One big batched cocktail, ready for any family gather, private party, or just to sip on over the course of a few days. **Please give us 24 hours notice to put these together and enjoy safely and responsibly.** We will call and reschedule orders placed same day.
High Altitude Apiary$9.00
Barrel infused vodka, orange blossom honey syrup, lemon juice, garnished with a honey stroopwafel
Redstone$9.00
Whiskey barrel infused vodka, lemon juice, turbinado syrup, maraschino cherry juice, garnished with a lemon slice.
Cosmic Highball$9.00
This light and refereshing cocktail is made with rye whiskey, Cosmic Crisp apple syrup, soda, and apple bitters, with a dried apple garnish
See full menu

Location

782 24 Rd

Grand Junction CO

Sunday1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Costa Vida - Grand Junction

No reviews yet

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0440

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

PizzAmoré

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Warehouse 25 sixty five Kitchen + Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy a big city feel, with small town service!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston