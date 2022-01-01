High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop

Go
200 SW 2nd St

Popular Items

Breast & Drum$12.99
Traditional$13.99
HL Cheeseburger Basket$8.99
1/4 lb. burger with American cheese,
pickles and onions.
Bacon Smokies$9.99
Smokies wrapped in brown sugar
and cayenne glazed bacon. Served
with ranch.
Boneless$13.99
Cheese Curds$8.99
Wisconsin cheese curds battered, fried and served with ranch.
Breast & Breast$14.99
Bacon Tots$9.99
Our world famous tator tots and jalapeños wrapped in thick bacon, then fried and topped with cheddar & jack cheese. Served with ranch.
Bacon Cheeseburger$13.99
Two 1/4 lb. fresh beef patties topped with three strips of bacon and your choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, mozzarella, hot pepper cheese, or colby jack with pickles and onions.
Location

200 SW 2nd St

Des Moines IA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
