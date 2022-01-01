Go
Highroller Lobster Co.

Local People,
Fresh Lobster,
Local Bread,
Fresh Flavors.

Popular Items

COLE SLAW TG$3.00
Red & White Cabbage, Carrots, Onion w/
Poppy Seeds & Creamy Dressing
HOT DOG TG$7.00
“The Red Snappah” Red hot dogs are a staple in Maine, and these are the best of the best. A foot-long pork and beef frank packed by shields’ meats in kennebunk live in a toasty golden Southside Bun with whatever sauce you want!
CAESAR SALAD TG$11.00
Familiar territory, you've been here before! Romaine Lettuce, Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing and Lemon
DIET COKE$3.00
POTATO SALAD TG$3.00
Maine Potatoes w/ Egg, Dill, Onion & House Seasoning
LOBSTER ROLL TG$38.00
“The Heart and Soul of the Highroller” Fresh baked brioche, w/ chopped romaine, 4 oz of fresh Maine claw and knuckle meat chilled, and your choice of sauce! You basically get to build your own lobster roll and put whatever you want on it. If you don’t like it, you’re doing it wrong.
LOBBY POP TG$18.00
“Lobster Tail on a Stick” We warm it up in butter, you dip it in a sauce!
WHOOPIE PIE TG$5.00
Baked for Highroller by co-founder Andy’s Mom Made in Portland in small batches
COCA-COLA$3.00
HIGHFRIES$6.00
Basket of fries shoestring cut with old bay seasoning and choice of sauce
Location

104 Exchange Street

Portland ME

Sunday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
