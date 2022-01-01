Go
High Street Pub & Grill

103 E High St Exd

Dinner Fish Sandwich$11.99
A large deep fried beer battered haddock on a hoagie bun. Served with your choice of 1 side.
12 Boneless Wings$10.99
Boneless wings deep fried and shaken in your favorite sauce.
Fresh Cut Fries$3.50
Tartar Sauce$0.50
Fried Fish Dinner$12.99
Deep fried beer battered haddock served with tartar sauce and your choice of 2 sides.
1/2 Pound Build Your Own Burger$8.99
A fresh 1/2 pound burger cooked to your liking with your choice of toppings.
Extra Hushpuppies (2)$1.00
Bavarian Pretzels$5.99
Soft Bavarian style pretzel sticks salted and deep fried. Served with a side of nacho cheese for dipping.
Cheese Sticks$5.99
Provolone cheese sticks deep fried in a special italian breading, served with a side of marinara
12 Bone-in Wings$15.99
Our fresh jumbo wings deep-fried to perfection and shaken in your favorite sauce.
Sharpsville PA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
