HIGHTOP Burger

Premium Beef & Plant-Based Burgers. Smashed to Order!

2330 Bale Street #112 • $$

Avg 4.8 (16 reviews)

HIGHburger
Build-Your-Own smashburger with quarter pound angus beef patties!
HIGHfries$2.95
natural skin on cut. seasoned. herby greatness
HIGHdog$3.95
100% all beef hot dog butterflied and served on a Martin’s Potato Roll
Kids Meal$6.95
single patty w/ cheese + fries or mott's apple sauce + apple juice
HIGHsauce$0.45
Beer Battered Onion Rings$3.95
Turkey HIGHburger
Build-Your-Own smashburger with quarter pound ground turkey patties!
IMPOSSIBLE HIGHburger
Build-Your-Own smashburger with quarter pound IMPOSSIBLE patties!
HIGHtots$4.95
JUMBO potato pillows filled with cheesy, bacony goodness!
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

2330 Bale Street #112

Raleigh NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
the Oak

Come in and enjoy!

Lonerider at Five Points

Lonerider Brewing Company outlaws bring award-winning brews and atmosphere to Five Points in Downtown Raleigh. Enjoy a beer with the outlaws, listen to live music, play outdoor games, and raise a toast to craft beer community. Limited releases and cool specialty beers will be available at the Hideout along with offerings from our sister company Lonerider Spirits.

Glenwood Grill

Southern Low Country cooking in the heart of Raleigh!
Diced

Have a nice day!

