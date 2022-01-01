Go
Toast
  • /
  • Houston
  • /
  • High Tower Cafe #10 City West

High Tower Cafe #10 City West

At High Tower, we are redefining the perception typically of
deli cafés in buildings. With over 28 years of success in the deli café industry, we
know how to exceed the expectations of your unique target audience. Since 1991, High
Tower has brought Houston fresh, fast meal options in restaurants that combine a warm
atmosphere, high quality ingredients, and convenience that keeps customers coming
back day after day. Our honest business practices and decades of industry experience
in high profile settings make High Tower an asset for any corporate environment.

2500 Citywest Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Creamy Pesto & Mozzarella$3.99
Eggs, Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Pesto
Make It A Meal!b$2.50
Chicken Salad Club$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
Breakfast Sandwich$4.29
Biscuit/Bun/Croissant/Bagel/ - Egg, Cheese, Bacon/Sausage/Ham/Potatoes
Korean Bowl$9.49
Beef Sirloin, Rice, Sunny Side up Egg, Carrots, Green Onions, Sesame Seeds
Seasonal Fruit Cup$3.69
BYO Sandwich High Rise$7.99
Full Sandwich
The Texican$5.49
Egg, Bacon, Refried Beans, Pepper Jack, Avocado
Smothered Biscuit$4.99
Eggs, Sausage or Bacon, Cheese, Gravy, Biscuit
Mid Rise Taco$2.69
Egg & Cheese: Choice Bacon, Sausage, Potatoe
See full menu

Location

2500 Citywest Blvd

Hosuton TX

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Veegos

No reviews yet

Traditional Mexican recipes, plant-based!

Salata

No reviews yet

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

Greenlane Co

No reviews yet

We use all-natural, whole food ingredients that your body can recognize and break down into the building blocks for healthy, functional cells.
This is why our mantra is Happy Eating, because a happy gut is a happy human.

Kasra Persian Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston