High Tower Cafe #13 Corp Drive

At High Tower, we are redefining the perception typically of
deli cafés in buildings. With over 28 years of success in the deli café industry, we
know how to exceed the expectations of your unique target audience. Since 1991, High
Tower has brought Houston fresh, fast meal options in restaurants that combine a warm
atmosphere, high quality ingredients, and convenience that keeps customers coming
back day after day. Our honest business practices and decades of industry experience
in high profile settings make High Tower an asset for any corporate environment.

Popular Items

High Rise Taco$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
Double Down Fries$5.99
2 Order of Fries with Chili and Cheese
BLT-A$8.49
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Ailoi, Sourdough Bread
Chicken Tenders$8.69
All White Chicken Tenders, Dressing of Choice, Texas Toast
Make Meal!l$2.50
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Wheat Bun
Make It A Meal!b$2.50
Breakfast Sandwich$4.29
Biscuit/Bun/Croissant/Bagel/ - Egg, Cheese, Bacon/Sausage/Ham/Potatoes
GYRO$7.99
Beef and Lamb Strips, Tzatziki, Tomato, Onions, Pita
Location

5959 Corporate Drive

Houston TX

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
